How to stop your hiccups?

There are many home remedies for hiccups in India that have been passed on from generations

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: How do you get rid of hiccups quickly?

There are many home remedies for hiccups in India that have been passed on from generations. While some advice drinking a glass of water or consuming honey and castor oil, there are others that suggest holding knees close to the chest till hiccups stop.

While such home remedies might work, according to researchers from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, most of such solutions are ‘plagued by unclear instructions, inconsistent performance and poor effectiveness’.

In a paper on ‘Evaluation of Forced Inspiratory Suction and Swallow Tool (FISST) to stop Hiccups’, which is available in Jama Network (online) since June 18, the researchers from the university have advocated use of a patented tool (branded as HiccAway) known as FISST to stop hiccups immediately.

“FISST has a low-cost design and straightforward mode of action that stimulates the phrenic and vagus nerves by inducing diaphragmatic contraction and epiglottis closure, respectively. The FISST has effective termination of transient hiccups compared with home remedies,” the researchers said.

According to the researchers, FISST is a rigid drinking tube with an inlet valve that requires suction effort to draw water from a cup into the mouth. The study, for which the researchers recruited 249 participants, supports the use of FISST as an option to stop transient hiccups, with more than 90 percent of participants reporting subjectively superior results compared with home remedies.

Compared to home remedies that consist of physical manoeuvres, which lack clear, standardized instructions and can be cumbersome to perform, FISST is an easy-to-use tool to relieve transient hiccups. Future studies will need to assess the efficacy of FISST in randomized clinical trials, the researchers in their paper added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .