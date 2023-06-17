HPS Begumpet hosts graduation ceremony for its Class of 2023

Hyderabad Public School-Begumpet hosted the graduation ceremony for its Class of 2023 in the school premises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School-Begumpet hosted the graduation ceremony for its Class of 2023 in the school premises here on Saturday.

COSMODE Consultants CEO and Co-Founder, alumnus and Head boy of the Class of 1983 Himanshu Tambe, who was the chief guest, and felicitated the 103 graduating students with diplomas, mementoes, and book prizes at the ceremony. Gold medals were awarded to 39 meritorious students who secured the highest percentages.

“The teachers are unspoken angels behind this success. I wish the outgoing batch will have their own success theory as all alumni of HPS have,” Tambe said.

He emphasized the importance of investing in the quality of relationships, and reminded students that humility, hunger to succeed and smart work would be important tenets for their future.

Principal Skand Bali said that it was an emotional moment for the school as, yet another batch of Eagles has notched success and is ready to soar high. “It’s a very special batch as they are passing during the school’s centenary year,” Bali added.