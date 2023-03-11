Hyderabad Public School to invest Rs 25 crore in sporting infrastructure

Hyderabad Public School is going to invest Rs 25 crore in the next five years towards the development of the sporting infrastructure in their campus

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:05 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet is going to invest Rs 25 crore in the next five years towards the development of the sporting infrastructure in their campus. As a part of their mission, HPC launched the Cycling Club on Saturday.

After the launch of the cycling club, Graham Watson, president of World Cycling Alliance, flagged off a cycle rally of students and teachers on the campus.

Speaking on the occasion Graham said, “Cycling ticks so many boxes for government and society. It reduces traffic congestion, improves health, combats obesity and diabetes, cuts carbon emissions and helps us meet 11 of the 16 United Nations Millennium Development Goals. I am pleased that Hyderabad Public School has teamed up with the Hyderabad Cycling Club and the All India Bicycling Federation to establish this new Club, which will encourage young people to adopt healthier lifestyles.”

“The School has always focused on sport-integrated learning, in line with the New Education Policy. We have envisaged a curriculum that can nurture the sports talent in our school. With the advent of the cycling club, we are taking our curriculum to the next level by ensuring holistic development of students and turning out athletic stars from HPS,” Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat Principal of HPS, Begumpet said.

Dr D V Manohar, first vice-president of World Cycling Alliance, T Satyanarayana Reddy president of Hyderabad Bicycling Club, Gusti J Noria president of the Hyderabad Public School Society and others were present at the event.