Hrithik pens sweet b’day wish for his love Saba Azad

By IANS Published Date - 01:10 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Mumbai: As Saba Azad turned 38 on Wednesday, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan penned a sweet note for his lady love along with picture and said that it feels like home with the actress and singer.

Hrithik took to Instagram on Wednesday morning, where he shared a picture. In the image, the two are seen sitting on a staircase and Saba has her arms around Hrithik’s arm. The two are seen smiling at the camera.

He captioned it: “We all look for that place. That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership – just enough, to be able to shout out together “C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!!” That’s what it feels like with you. like Home. That’s where the adventure begins..creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let’s adventure on. Happy birthday my love.”

Hrithik and Saba have been together for over a year now. The two are always seen attending events and parties together. Hrithik was earlier married to Suzzanne Khan. They have two sons together.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside names such as Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.