Amid trolls, Hrithik gives a shoutout to girlfriend Saba Azad

By ANI Published Date - 04:40 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad recently found herself at the receiving end of trolls over her performance at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

On Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week, Saba, who is a professional singer, gave a special performance at designers Paras and Shalini’s show along with her pop band ‘Madboy/Mink’ collaborator Imaad Shah, who is the elder son of actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.

While several praised her, a section of social media users mocked her.

Amid the backlash, Hrithik came out in suport of his girlfriend.

Taking to Instagram Story, the ‘Krrish’ star dropped a video of Saba’s performance and wrote, “That surrender! That’s why the shine!” He added sun and red heart emojis.

Saba also gave a befitting response to one of the netizens who sent her a demeaning text.

A social media user sent her a message saying “You need therapy (sic).” She shared a screenshot of the message and replied, “Why yes, sir/madam spud!! I tend to agree and I get it on the regular as should everyone else for existing in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it!! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others (smiley face emoticon) (sic).”

Another person asked her, “Are you mad (sick face emoji)?”, to which, she replied, “Yes Jaffar!! I really must be, to keep waking up everyday in the wake the constant hate being sent my way and thinking maybe today will be a better day and smiling and carrying on – I must be mad cause maybe the world is actually just filled with people such as yourself, who sit behind the safety of their screens adding nothing but hate into the world – that’s your legacy, that’s what you’re gonna leave behind (smiley face emoticon) chew on that buddy!!”

Saba is also an actor. She was recently seen in the web show ‘Who’s your gynac?’