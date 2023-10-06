Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone return to Mumbai after wrapping ‘Fighter’ Italy schedule

The celebs were seen leaving the airport in their casual yet stylish outfits. Although both actors weren't snapped together. They were seen leaving the Mumbai airport alone.

By ANI Published Date - 08:32 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Mumbai: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on Friday evening returned to Mumbai after wrapping the Italy schedule of their upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’.

Hrithik looked dapper as he wore a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans and a dark blue jacket. He complimented his look with a white cap and white sneakers.

Deepika on the other hand, looked stylish as she wore a beige top paired with blue denims and a cut sleeve brown long jacket.

She greeted the paps with a warm heart and was also seen clicking pictures with them. The ‘Fighter’ team has been in Italy for a while.

‘Fighter’ is being touted as India’s first aerial action film. On Independence Day 2023, the makers of the upcoming film dropped the motion poster featuring Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor. Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021.

Taking to social media, he wrote, “This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I’m also starting my production house with him.” Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of ‘Fighter’, which will hit the theatres on January 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen in the Pan-India action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘War 2’ alongside Jr NTR.