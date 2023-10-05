It’s a wrap for Hrithik, Deepika’s ‘Fighter’ Italy schedule

Rome: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have concluded the Italy schedule of their film ‘Fighter’.

The update was shared by director Siddharth Anand on Wednesday night. “And it’s a schedule wrap! ,” Siddharth tweeted.

The ‘Fighter’ team has been in Italy for a while now. Recently, a picture from the shooting location surfaced online.

The selfie, clicked by Hrithik, features Deepika, Siddharth and his wife Mamta Bhatia Anand, and choreographer Bosco Martis, among others. The Fighter squad can be seen bonding over coffee in the snap.

The picture was shared on Instagram by actor Arfeen Khan, and showed him next to Siddharth. He wrote in his caption, “Fighter in action… amazing people, amazing shoot @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone @boscomartis.” ‘Fighter’ is being touted as India’s first aerial action film. On Independence Day 2023, the makers of the upcoming film dropped the motion poster featuring Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor.

Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021.

Taking to social media, he wrote, “This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I’m also starting my production house with him.” Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of ‘Fighter’, which will hit the theatres on January 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen in the Pan-India action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘War 2’ alongside Jr NTR.