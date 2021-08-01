Hub for upskilling Narayanpet weavers

The integrated centre will house skill development facility, practical weaving room with over 20 looms and design studio

Narayanpet: To promote weaving, especially the unique Narayanpet designs and style among the younger generation and help weavers upgrade their skills, the Handlooms Department is setting up a first-of-its-kind integrated training, production and sales centre at Kourampally village in Narayanpet.

Spread over 2.11 acres, the integrated centre will house a skill development centre comprising classrooms, a practical weaving room with over 20 looms and a design studio. It will also have a common facility cum production centre, which will have pre and post weaving facilities, a weaving hub with over 100 looms and raw materials and finished goods storage room.

It will be a one-point end-to-end solution for weavers. It will increase Narayanpet’s production capability and give weavers a steady income and continued sale for their products, Narayanpet Collector D Harichandana told Telangana Today.

It is being constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore and is expected to be ready in a year. Narayanpet is a GI indexed fabric and has both cotton and silk, woven in the district. It is unique for its temple borders, Rudraksha border and Hamsa border patterns, she pointed out, and added that due to low wages, declining skills, lack of contemporary designs, poor technology upgradation, lack of marketing support and other factors, however, had affected the weavers adversely.

To help weavers overcome these issues, the Handlooms Department was setting up the integrated training, production and sales centre. Apart from training the weavers, the department is establishing trade facilitation centre, crafts museum, skill upgradation facilities for weavers in the centre premises and also take up measures to boost their marketing activities in domestic as well as international markets.

The department is already training weavers in different aspects but this integrated centre will serve many purposes with special focus on skill upgradation, use of latest technology and marketing of finished goods, a senior official from Handlooms department said.

Govt for revival of handlooms

Hyderabad: For the past few years, the Handlooms Department has been focusing on the revival of several popular weaves of Telangana that are slowly fading away into oblivion because not many weavers are producing them.

As part of these efforts, the department has been working extensively with weavers involved in different weaving patterns. Apart from training the weavers, emphasis is on the use of latest technology for better outcome of the products.

The department has developed Mahadevpur Tussar Silk sarees and dress materials in Bhupalpally district as well as training handloom weavers to take up shirting and yardage weaving in Warangal and Karimnagar districts under product diversification. There are 17,573 active geo-tagged handlooms in the State and about 41,000 persons are employed as weavers or ancillary workers in the sector. The powerloom sector is mainly clustered in Sircilla, Karimnagar, Warangal and Nalgonda districts and there are 38,262 geo-tagged powerlooms in the State.

