| Leopard Carcass Found Forest Officials Say It Could Be Due To Porcupine Attack

Narayanpet: Leopard carcass found in Jadavraopalli village with porcupine quills

Villagers alerted forest officials after discovering a leopard carcass. Upon inspection, officials found porcupine quills in the leopard's mouth and back, suggesting it may have died from injuries sustained in a fight with a porcupine.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 August 2024, 01:52 PM

Narayanpet: The carcass of a leopard was found on the hillocks of Jadavraopalli village under Maddur mandal in the district last evening.

After noticing the leopard carcass, villagers informed the forest officials. Upon reaching the spot, the forest officials noticed porcupine quills in the mouth and back of the leopard’s body.

The leopard could have died of injuries after fighting with a porcupine. “Our team noticed the quills on the leopard’s back and mouth. There was no foul play and it could be a natural death,” Narayanpet incharge DFO Naveen Reddy said.

However, taking no chances, a postmortem would be conducted at Mahabubnagar in the evening to ascertain actual reasons behind the leopard’s death. After the postmortem, the carcass would be burnt as per standard operating procedures, he added.