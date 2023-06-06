Hyderabad: Minister Srinivas Yadav reviews arrangements of annual fish prasadam at Nampally

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav reviewed the arrangements of the annual fish prasadam that will be administered at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally on Mrigasira Karte day, which this year falls on June 9.

“More counters will be set up this year and fish will be supplied by the Fisheries department. To make sure people do not face hardships, arrangements will be in place including setting up barricades, making available drinking water and deployment of the GHMC sanitation staff,” he said.

The other arrangements pertaining to the annual fish prasadam included setting up health camps and running extra Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses besides traffic diversions.

The Minister said that organisations like Badri Vishal Pitti, Sri Krishna Committee and Agarwal Samaj have come forward to voluntarily serve breakfast and lunch to those at the venue.

