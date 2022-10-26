Scuffle between neighbours over lighting diyas in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:36 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

The incident happened at Archana Apartments in Golconda Chowrastha when a woman and her sons entered into an argument with their neighbours who had placed decorated diyas in front of their flat. The incident happened at Archana Apartments in Golconda Chowrastha when a woman and her sons entered into an argument with their neighbours who had placed decorated diyas in front of their flat.

Hyderabad: A case has been registered by the Chikkadpally police against a family for entering into argument with a neighbouring family over lighting of diyas during Diwali celebrations in their apartment.

The incident happened at Archana Apartments in Golconda Chowrastha when a woman and her sons entered into an argument with their neighbours who had placed decorated diyas in front of their flat.

The argument went on for some time and in the video clips being circulated on the social media, the woman was seen removing the lamps with her feet. The video clips were widely circulated in social media platforms.

The police have booked cases against the woman and her family for abusing and threatening the women who placed the lamps.

Meanwhile, some organisations held protests in front of the Chikkadpally police station demanding that cases be filed for hurting religious sentiments.