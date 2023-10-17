Chikkadpally police shift case to cheating based on statements from Pravallika’s family and friends

| Chikkadpally Police Shift Case To Cheating Based On Statements From Pravallikas Family And Friends

Pravallika, who was preparing for government job recruitment exams died by suicide at a hostel at Ashoknagar in the city on Friday night after her relationship with her friend Shivaram Rathod, went sour.

09:11 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: The Chikkadpally police basing on the statement of family members and friends of Pravallika, altered the sections of the case to cheating and abetment to suicide.

The police initially booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC. “After the statement of her mother, Vijaya and brother, Pranay and two other friends, we have alerted the Sections of the case,” said DCP (central) M Venkateshwarlu.

The police invoked Sections 417, 420 and 306 of IPC against Shivaram Rathod.