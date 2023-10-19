Pravallika’s case: Chikkadpally police pick up Shivaram Rathod

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:56 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Chikkadpally police is learnt to have picked up Shivaram Rathod, who was on the run since Pravallika, a student had allegedly committed suicide at a hostel on Friday night.

Shivaram and Pravallika, were into a relationship until it went sour and the woman allegedly unable to bear torture and cheating by Shivaram ended her life. The Chikkadpally police had booked a case against Shivaram under Section 306, 417 and 420 of IPC following a complaint made by her mother.

Pravallika’s suicide took a political turn with the opposition parties blaming her death to the cancellation of TSPSC Group 2 examination. However, the police during investigation found out that although Shivaram and Pravallika were in a relationship for long and the man later committed to marry another woman following which Pravallika slipped into depression and hanged herself at a hostel in Ashoknagar.

