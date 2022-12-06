Human trafficking: Women from West Bengal, Karnataka account for 70% of victims

The women forced into prostitution by the racket were also found to be from Maharashtra (15%), Delhi (7%) and other States (5%).

Published Date - 09:59 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Source: Cyberabad Police Commissionerate/ Facebook.

Hyderabad: Around 50 per cent of the women victims in the human trafficking racket that was busted by the Cyberabad police on Tuesday were found to be from West Bengal, followed by 20 per cent from Karnataka.

According to the information collated by the police during investigation, the women forced into prostitution by the racket were also found to be from Maharashtra (15%), Delhi (7%) and other States (5%). Several women from foreign countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Russia and others were also victims of the racket run by the organizers.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra said the brokers in foreign countries post the pictures of the women in WhatsApp groups of which prostitution organisers were also members. “They select a woman and after striking a deal with the broker, arranges her travel by arranging a tourist visa. Once they land here, the women were sent to customers,” he said.

The women victims were paid 30 per cent of the amount collected from the customers while the remaining amount pocketed by the organisers and other stake holders. “The organisers earn anywhere between 50 per cent and 70 per cent profit on every customer,” he said.

A full-fledged call center was functioning from Delhi, Bengaluru and Delhi and those manning them took calls from customers and directed them to the local organizers. The business marketing was done through websites, online advertisement portals and other social media platforms.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Cyberabad police will soon create awareness to prevent women from falling into the trap of the organisers or brokers who lure them with high salaries in some private companies and later force them into prostitution.

“Women are promised a luxurious life and trapped. Sometimes they are given MDMA drugs and forced to succumb to the demand of the organisers. Many women and girls are from poor economic background and a few from families facing hardship,” he added.