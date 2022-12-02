Cyberabad Police to net Rs 2.47 cr from drunk driving

Around 93 persons, who were produced before the courts concerned, were sent to jail for durations ranging from a day to 30 days. And, a total fine of Rs 2.37 crore was also imposed on them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: In November alone, drivers taking to the streets of Cyberabad after their tryst with alcohol will be shelling out around Rs 2.47 crore as penalty apart from several of them cooling their heels in the prison. As many as 6,824 cases of drunk driving were booked by the Cyberabad Traffic Police during November.

During the drunk and drive checks, according to Cyberabad Traffic Police, most persons were caught at Gachibowli, Madhapur, Shamshabad, Balanagar, Rajendranagar, Raidurgam and Miyapur. The driving licences of all the persons caught were sent to the Regional Transport Authority concerned for suspension of the same.

“Drunk driving and driving by unauthorised persons have been major causes of road accidents and fatalities on roads in Cyberabad. Hence, we have been taking stringent legal action against such violators,” said a senior official from the Cyberabad Traffic Wing. Regular drunk driving checks with huge police deployment were being taken up, the official said adding, “we are also conducting mega drunken driving checking with staff from two or three police stations. This had led to a fall in the number of road accidents in recent times.”

Persons who cause fatal accidents, particularly under drunken conditions, were being booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as per section 304 part II of the Indian Penal Code which would result in the imprisonment of up to 10 years. Also, persons who knowingly allow or accompany the drunk drivers were also being prosecuted for abetting the crime, the official said.