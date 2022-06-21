Hunar Online Courses conduct first-ever virtual graduation for 6,000 students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based platform that helps women hone their skills and become independent, Hunar Online Courses hosted its first-ever virtual graduation ceremony for 6,000 Hunar students from over 100 cities across the country. The platform provides more than 30 creative courses to homemakers, young girls and working women.

On the graduation day, Hunar hosted more than 30,000 online participants, and showcased students’ journey of learning from home and achieving success with their skills. Along with all the students earning their graduation certificates, 10 students were awarded a total of Rs 1 lakh seed money to start or grow their businesses under the Skill to Success Awards.

A few students also won awards in various other categories like the Fastest Learner Award, Best Assignment Award, and Most Committed Student Award. One of the students also received the Kala Ratna rolling trophy for completing 14 courses – maximum courses that were done in the shortest span of time.

Hunar Online Courses founder and CEO Nishtha Yogesh said, “Graduating more than 6000 students including homemakers on our platform is a testament of fulfilling Hunar’s mission to help Indian women start their entrepreneurial journey and achieve financial independence.”

The platform has more than two million women and 25,000 students out of which 30 per cent of them are running their enterprises successfully earning over Rs 50,000 every month on an average.