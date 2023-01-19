‘Hunt for The Indian Mujahideen’ to stream from today on discovery+

The clever, cutting-edge investigations conducted by the heroic Mumbai police and the Indian Intelligence Bureau infiltrated the tactical operations of the masterminds behind the gruesome terror acts – the Indian Mujahideen group.

Hyderabad: A tragedy that shook the nation to its core, the serial blasts across various cities in India that took place during the early 2000s were one of the most horrific terror strikes India has ever endured. The clever, cutting-edge investigations conducted by the heroic Mumbai police and the Indian Intelligence Bureau infiltrated the tactical operations of the masterminds behind the gruesome terror acts – the Indian Mujahideen group.

Showcasing the step-by-step journey of arresting the dangerous convicts who caused havoc across the nation, Warner Bros. Discovery announces a new investigative special, ‘Hunt For The Indian Mujahideen’. The new original, premiering on Thursday, January 19 on discovery+, essays the first-person narrative of the investigating officers. As the story progresses, viewers will unravel the investigation, leading them to the story behind one of the most horrifying homegrown terrorist networks.

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery. said, “‘Hunt For The Indian Mujahideen’, the upcoming original on discovery+, will keep viewers stunned as they witness the strategy and planning undertaken to capture one of the most notorious homegrown terrorist organisations. The storyline will captivate the audiences as the backstory surrounding true events unfolds upon them.”

Speaking of his experience helming the series, Zulfakar Sadriwala (Xulfee), director, ‘Hunt For The Indian Mujahideen’, said, “The most challenging yet enriching experience as a filmmaker was to set a seamless narrative of the investigation without making it too complicated for the viewers.”