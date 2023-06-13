Five must-watch shows on discovery+ that explore India’s rich history

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:40 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: Immerse yourself in the rich cultural history of India through a collection of captivating historical docu-series and documentaries on discovery+. From exploring ancient civilisations to shedding light on iconic figures, these five shows provide a compelling glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of India’s heritage.

Step into a world where history comes alive, as we delve into the fascinating narratives that shape India’s captivating past.

Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar

Embark on a captivating journey through the timeless history of Vadnagar, one of India’s oldest surviving cities, in this extraordinary docuseries directed by Vaibhav Mutha. Join Manoj Muntashir Shukla as he delves into the world of magnificent artifacts, triumphant monuments, bustling marketplaces, and insightful opinions from renowned archaeologists and scholars.

https://www.discoveryplus.in/show/ananth-anaadih-vadnagar-in

Secrets of Sinauli

This series is a historical documentary for all the Indian history buffs out there. It revolves around the 2018 excavations at the Sinauli burial site, which is located 67 km from Delhi in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and presented by Manoj Bajpayee, the documentary closely breaks down the findings at Sinauli in a simple manner for the audience. Needless to say, the discovery in Sinauli led to a ton of excitement in both the archaeological world and history enthusiasts owing to the excavation of three chariots that are more than 4,000 years old (2500 -1900 BCE).

https://www.discoveryplus.in/show/secrets-of-sinauli

Secrets of Koh-i-noor

An extraordinary expedition directed by Neeraj Pandey and narrated by Manoj Bajpayee, ‘Secrets of Koh-i-noor’ traces the remarkable journey of the world’s most fabled diamond, the Koh-i-noor. The docuseries uncovers the history and secrecy surrounding the world-famous stone and its journey from being in possession of several emperors to finally landing on the British Crown.

https://www.discoveryplus.in/show/secrets-of-in

Legends of The Ramayana with Amish

Revisit the sacred geography of one of the greatest stories in the world in ‘Legends of the Ramayana with Amish’, a compelling docuseries narrated by award-winning writer Amish Tripathi. This ground-breaking three-part series traverses 5,000 km, deep diving into ancient stories and myths around ‘Ramayana’ that have yet to be unravelled.

https://www.discoveryplus.in/show/the-legend-of-ramayana-with-amish-in

The Journey of India

As India completes 75 years of being a nation, preserving precious traditions while hurtling towards modernity, a set of six films narrated by the legend Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate the diversity she offers to the world – from faith and spirituality to action-packed cinema, from progress in sustainability to intricate craftsmanship, from iconic cuisine to a rapidly growing industry.

https://www.discoveryplus.in/show/the-journey-of-india-in