Hurry up! 2023 Kia EV6 booking to open soon in India

The model has had 432 unit deliveries in the last seven months, which is four times higher than Kia's original plan volume for the Indian market

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Kia Ev6

Hyderabad: Kia India is all set to open its books for the 2023 EV6 on April 15.

As the Kia EV6 has received a massive response in India since its first launch in June last year, the company has decided to launch it again based on the demand. It also mentioned that it would soon announce the special offers for the first few bookings.

The model has had 432 unit deliveries in the last seven months, which is four times higher than Kia’s original plan volume for the Indian market. The showroom price for the 2023 Kia EV6 begins at Rs 60.95 lakh for the GT Line AWD and Rs 65.65 lakh for the GT Line variant( both prices ex-showroom). Kia hiked the EV6 price in January this year by Rs 1 lakh compared to the launch price.

Kia India mentioned that it will be expanding its dealer network from 15 outlets in 12 cities to 60 outlets in 44 cities with a 150kW high-speed charger network. The first 150kW charger was installed in Gurugram last year. Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO of Kia India, said, Kia EV6 has won multiple awards since its launch for its design and technology. EV6 has created history by becoming one of the best-selling products in its first year because of its commitment to electrification and sustainability.

Adding he mentioned that this year they are focusing on importing more products by expanding dealer networks to gear up the clients who missed out on bagging premium cars. And hope that the EV6 will continue to lead the premium EV segment with its outstanding performance in the Indian market.