Karimnagar police register case against BRS MLA

Karimnagar town-I police have registered a case against Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy for his comments on the police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 11:00 PM

File Photo

Karimnagar: Karimnagar town-I police have registered a case against Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy for his comments on the police.

Commenting on the recent arrests of BRS leaders, the MLA had warned the police against such politically motivated actions during a party workers’ meeting here on March 7. Following this, two persons Purushotham and Ashish Goud lodged a complaint with Town-I police against the legislator, based on which the police registered the case.

Also Read Telangana BJP booth committee meeting on Tuesday

On the other hand, NTPC police issued notice to Peddapalli BRS president and former MLA Korukanti Chander and 14 others for burning the effigy of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on March 6. Based on the complaint lodged by NTPC town Congress general secretary Merugu Lingaiah, police registered the case against the former MLA and 14 others and issued a notice under 41(A) CrPC on Monday.