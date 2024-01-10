HybizTV Realty Awards 2024 Trophy poster unveiled

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: HybizTV Realty Awards 2024 Trophy poster was unveiled for the event sponsored by Maha Cement in association with Veera Concrete, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Nagarjuna TMT, FortuneArrt LED Lighting, Sudhakar Pipes &Fittings, and supported by Beljin Wires & Cables, Pert Home Automation, Abhimanya Doors, Powertech Transformers and Tuffstones Blocks & Pavers.

V Rajshekar Reddy, President of CREDAI Hyderabad, V Narasimha Reddy, Director of Veera RMC IND Pvt Ltd, Prakash Raagi, Director, Beljin Wires & Cables, Aditi Srimal, Director of FortuneArrt LED Lighting and M Rajgopal, Founder & Managing Director of HybizTV & Telugu Now, participated.

HybizTV, known for its innovative digital approach, is among India’s most-watched Digital Business News Channels with over 5 lakh viewers per day. It consistently identifies and honors excellence across various fields. With a track record of impartial and transparent selection, the platform has now expanded its recognition to include achievements in the real estate sector and awardees will be assessed for their contribution to providing affordable housing to the growing economy.

Nominations for the event are now open and the last date for the nomination is 18th January 2024. The nomination link is https://hybiz.tv/hybiz-realty-awards-2024-nomination-form/