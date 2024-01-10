Hyderabad: Big C announces Sankranti festive offers

According to Big C founder and CMD M Balu Chaudhary, on the purchase of a smart phone, Rs.1.10 lakh of healthcare related benefits are free.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 09:04 PM

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Sankranti festival, Big C has announced offers to its customers that include a free smart watch worth Rs.4,999 along with an online discount of up to Rs.3,000 on the purchase of mobiles in their showrooms.

According to Big C founder and CMD M Balu Chaudhary, on the purchase of a smart phone, Rs.1.10 lakh of healthcare related benefits are free. Similarly, PayTM benefits worth Rs.75,000 will be available for free on mobile purchases.

Chaudhary said VIVOX100 series mobiles have been released in the market with 10 per cent cash back on the purchase of these mobile phones. In addition to these offers, he said Big C is also offering one definite gift on purchase of every mobile besides discounts up to Rs.4,000 on iPhones.