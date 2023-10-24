Hyderabad: 12-day Hunar Mahotsav culminates with a grand closing ceremony

Traders of textiles and artefacts from different parts of the country exhibited household goods, essential textiles and artefacts at the event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: Hunar Mahotsav — a festival of crafts and cuisine, after receiving a massive response from visitors over 12 days, concluded at Gymkhana Grounds, Secunderabad on Tuesday. Traders of textiles and artefacts from different parts of the country exhibited household goods, essential textiles and artefacts at the event.

Organizer M Deepak Shukla said that there has been an unprecedented response to the goods and items made available by textile art dealers at the venue. There was a demand from the customers to extend the exhibition for a few more days, he said adding that a similar exhibition will be arranged soon as per the demand.

Hunar Mahotsav was aimed at providing a stable platform for artists/artisans and more than 300 artists from more than 25 states/UTs have participated in the event.

