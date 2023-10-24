Dasara festivities celebrated at Pragathi Bhavan

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife, Shobha, his son and Minister KT Rama Rao, daughter-in-law Shailima and grandson Himanshu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: Vijayadashami festival was celebrated with devotion and tradition at Pragati Bhavan on Monday. On the auspicious occasion, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, along with his family, participated in a special puja performed at the Nalla Pochamma temple on the Pragati Bhavan premises, amid chanting of hymns by Vedic priests.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife, Shobha, his son and Minister KT Rama Rao, daughter-in-law Shailima and grandson Himanshu. The festivities included the Shami puja, during which the priests conducted special rituals to the Jammi Chettu (Spunge tree) and invoked blessings for the family’s success.

Chandrashekhar Rao also had the darshan of the Pala Pitta (an Indian roller bird). Keeping with tradition, the Chief Minister along with his grandson Himanshu, took part in the Vahana Puja performed on the auspicious occasion. They also participated in the Ayudha Puja, conducted by Vedic priests.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the Pragathi Bhavan officials and staff who came to meet him, extending his festive greetings. He also extended offered prayers to Goddess Durga seeking for the happiness and prosperity of all the people of Telangana.

Later, the priests presented the “Saradadevi Navratri Prasad” from the Sringeri Mutt in Karnataka to the Chief Minister and his wife. Ashtakala Rammohan Rao, the editor of the Telangana monthly magazine, presented the Chief Minister with a memento from the Sharada Swaraj Mutt temple in Kashmir.