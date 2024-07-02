Integrated lab complex inaugurated in Rajendranagar

The complex will house the fertilizer control laboratory, seed testing center and regional soil testing centers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 06:48 PM

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture, Tummala Nageswara Rao inaugurated the newly-built integrated laboratories complex of the department in Rajendranagar on Tuesday

The complex will house the fertilizer control laboratory, seed testing center and regional soil testing centers. The Minister said that fertilizer control laboratory was equipped with a capacity to test 6,000 samples a day.

The seed testing center can test 8,000 samples, while soil testing centre takes 20,000 samples. Local MLA Prakash Goud, Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandan Rao, Agriculture Director Gopi, Horticulture Director Yasmin, Cooperative Director Udaya Kumar and Rangareddy District Collector K. Shashanka were present.