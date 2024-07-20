Hyderabad: Man dies in hit-and-run case at Rajendranagar

The victim, aged around 30, suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot, efforts on to nab the driver of the vehicle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 09:57 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a case of hit-and-run, a pedestrian died at Rajendranagar on Saturday. The victim, aged around 30 and who is yet to be identified, was crossing the road when an unidentified vehicle hit him.

The victim suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. On being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim’s body for postmortem.

A case was registered and the police are making efforts to identify the vehicle with the help of footage collected from closed circuit cameras.