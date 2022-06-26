Hyderabad: 14 month-old girl run over by car at Sanathnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:07 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 14 month-old girl was run over by a car at Sanathnagar on Sunday.

The victim Mokshita lived along with her family at Jinkalwada colony under Sanathnagar police station limits. On Sunday, the child was playing in front of her house when a car ran over her.

“The driver Mohd Rasool did not notice the girl who was playing on the street and ran over her. On noticing it, the child’s parents rushed her to Niloufer Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead,” said Sanathnagar police.

The police took Rasool into custody and found that he did not have a driving license. “He had come to the colony along with three of his friends in the car. After dropping his friends, Rasool was returning when the incident happened,” said the police.

Mokshita is the only daughter to her parents who work as daily wagers. A palm of gloom descended in the colony after the incident and the local leaders visited the police station and demanded action against the owner of the car for handing over the vehicle to a person who does not hold a driving license.