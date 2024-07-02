GITAM announces full-time MBA program in Healthcare and Hospital Management

Designed to create nextgen leaders in the healthcare industry, the comprehensive programme integrates advanced management practices with the intricacies of the healthcare sector.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 07:06 PM

Hyderabad: The School of Business at GITAM Deemed to be University announced the launch of a two-year full-time MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management programme.

The program’s key features include an interdisciplinary curriculum that combines core business principles with specialized healthcare courses. It is co-delivered with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) and the Academy of Hospital Administration (AHA), providing students with hands-on experience and industry-focused learning opportunities.

Admissions are now open for the academic year 2024-25, and interested students can apply online through the GITAM website. Scholarships are available for meritorious students, alumni, siblings, employees, and those with financial need. For more information on eligibility, admission details, and scholarships, visit the website https://apply.gitam.edu/ or contact P Malleswara Rao at 9948877755.