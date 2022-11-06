IMT Hyderabad organises convocation ceremony

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: IMT Hyderabad organised the convocation ceremony for the 2019-2021 and 2020-2022 batches at its campus here on Sunday.

Addressing the graduating students, Apollo Hospitals Group executive vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni said students should not be afraid to try new things as they have much to learn about in the new digital world. India has tremendous opportunities in the health sector and can become an economical yet effective healthcare alternative, she said.

IMT Hyderabad director Dr. K Sriharsha Reddy said around 80 companies like DE Shaw, Wipro, and Marico had visited the Institute for final placements.

IMT Hyderabad chief mentor Kamal Nath via video message spoke about the importance of a management degree and new ways for sustaining microscopic and telescopic vision, which will become the hallmark of one’s career.