Hyderabad: 2-day ‘International Robotic Conference and Live Workshop’ inaugurated by Yashoda Hospitals

The workshop will witness national and international faculty performing live robotic surgeries for uterine cancer and ovarian cancer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: A 2-day ‘International Robotic Conference and Live Workshop’ on Advances in Gynecologic Oncology was inaugurated by Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City on Saturday.

This will be a live workshop and interactive training session by experts from across the world on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day live Robotic Surgery Training Programme with hands-on robotic training, live surgery workshop, and video-based teaching by national and international faculty will have the participation of more than 1000 Gynaecologists and Surgeons from all over the country.

The workshop will witness national and international faculty performing live robotic surgeries for uterine cancer and ovarian cancer. Renowned faculty from across the nation will brainstorm and train the surgeons in this knowledge-sharing conference.

Live robotic surgery will be telecasted from our state-of-the-art operation theatres and the latest advanced surgical robot davinci Xi to our auditorium.

“Robotic surgery has taken a paradigm shift in the last decade and is being practiced at over 70 centers in India. So far, I have performed 1000 plus robotic surgeries with complete minimal invasion and fast recovery of the patients through the facility and hope to perform more,” said Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Clinical Director and Robotic Surgical Oncologist at Yashoda Hospitals.