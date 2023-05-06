Hyderabad: 22 Gentlemen Cadets of TES-41 course passed out from CTW, MCEME

After completing three years of arduous technical and military training, 22 Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of the Technical Entry Scheme-41 (TES-41) course passed out from the Cadets Training Wing (CTW), MCEME
Hyderabad: After completing three years of arduous technical and military training, 22 Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of the Technical Entry Scheme-41 (TES-41) course passed out from the Cadets Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME).
Participating in the award distribution ceremony held at MCEME here on Saturday, MCEME Officiating Commandant Major General Ajay Sharma congratulated the GCs and applauded them for choosing the profession of arms for which many strive and only a few make.
He awarded the GOC-in-C ARTRAC gold medal for standing first in order of merit to Wing Cadet Captain Thorat Sandesh Sanjay, silver medal for standing second to Wing Cadet Adjutant Utsav Alexander and bronze medal for standing third to Platoon Cadet Captain Prateek Rawat.
Awards were also given to GCs who excelled in various aspects of training including drill, officer like qualities, weapon training, outdoor training, military subjects and sports. CTW Commander Brigadier Rajesh and other Army officers also took part in the ceremony.