MCEME holds 105th convocation ceremony in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 07:49 PM

Hyderabad: The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) on Saturday organized its 105th convocation ceremony during which 22 officers of TES-41 Course, including three officers of the Royal Bhutan Army and two officers of Sri Lanka Army, were conferred upon BTech degrees of JNU.

Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME and MCEME Commandant, Neeraj Varshney and Rainbow Children’s Hospitals CEO, Dr. Ramesh Kancharla among others spoke at the event. The GOC-in-C ARTRAC Trophy and book prize for the best all round student officer and the DGEME gold medal for standing first in the overall order of merit was awarded to Lt Thorat Sandesh Sanjay.

The Technical Entry Scheme (TES) aims to induct highly trained technical officers, into the folds of the Indian Army, who are physically agile, mentally robust and trained to tackle complexities of modern defense technology and contribute to national security.

In the past four years, these 22 officers have successfully completed a rigorous programme that blends cutting-edge technology with comprehensive military training, aimed at shaping them into a ‘Techno Warrior’.