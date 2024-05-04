Hyderabad: Congress leader murdered in Rajendranagar

According to the reports, the victim Maqbool alias Maqbool Ustad was present in the meeting when a person slit the throat of the victim using a knife in full public view before escaping from the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 11:21 PM

Hyderabad: A congress leader was murdered during a meeting at Hassannagar in Rajendrangar on Saturday evening.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary.

Efforts are on to nab the assailant.