Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: Fare, timings, and all the details to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off a Vande Bharat train running between Hyderabad and Tirupati. The train is expected to cut travel time for devotees travelling between the cities and is expected to reach destinations in approximately eight and a half hours.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:47 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Image: Twitter

Here’s everything you need to know about ticket fare, timings, and other details.

According to reports, the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express AC Chair Car fare including catering charge from Secunderabad to Tirupati is Rs. 1,680, and Executive Class fare will be Rs.3,080. AC Chair Car fare including catering charge from Tirupati to Secunderabad will be Rs. 1,625 and the Executive Class fare is Rs. 3,030. However, there is a possibility of changes in the fare.

Now, how many trains run between these stations every day? There are two trains – Train No. 20701 and Train No. 20702 that run all days of the week except for Tuesday.

Train No. 20701 will leave Secunderabad station at 6:00 am and reach Tirupati by 2:30 pm. It will stop at Nalgonda (7:19 am), Guntur (9:45), Ongole (11:09), and Nellore (12:29) approximately.

The other train, Train No. 20701 will depart from Tirupati at 3:15 pm and reach Secunderabad station at 11:45 pm. It will stop at Nellore (5:20 pm), Ongole (6:30), Guntur (7:45) and Nalgonda (10:10 pm).

Vande Bharat is a semi-high-speed train that runs around 160 kilometers per hour, making it the fastest train in India at present. It has an executive AC chair car and 12 other coaches all of which have sensor doors.