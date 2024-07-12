Hyderabad: 6 organs of a 27-year-old brain dead victim donated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 06:48 PM

Hyderabad: The family of a 27-year-old man who was declared brain dead following an accident, donated his organs as part of Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

Mettu Praveen, a private employee from Peddamallareddy village of Kamareddy district while returning home on his bike, hit a parked vehicle and fell down on July 9. He was rushed to a private hospital at Kompally and later shifted to Malla Reddy Narayana Hospitals.

When his health condition did not improve after treatment in the ICU for four days, the doctors declared him as brain dead on Friday. Following a series of grief counselling sessions by Jeevandan coordinators, his wife Mettu Rekha and his sister consented to organ donation and six donor organs were retrieved and allocated to patients.