Kamareddy: 28-year-old man electrocuted while plucking coconuts

Kamareddy: A 28-year-old man was electrocuted while trying to pluck coconuts using an iron rod in Elpugonda village of Palvancha mandal of the district on Thursday evening.
According to reports, G Praveen, who was working in a poultry farm, tried to pluck coconuts from the tree using an iron rod and accidentally came in contact with a 11 KV wire passing near the tree. He died on the spot.
The locals informed the police, who shifted the body to the government hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and investigation is on.