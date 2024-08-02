Kamareddy: 28-year-old man electrocuted while plucking coconuts

The deceased, Praveen, tried to pluck coconuts from the tree using an iron rod and accidentally came in contact with a 11 KV wire

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 08:57 AM

Representational Image

Kamareddy: A 28-year-old man was electrocuted while trying to pluck coconuts using an iron rod in Elpugonda village of Palvancha mandal of the district on Thursday evening.

According to reports, G Praveen, who was working in a poultry farm, tried to pluck coconuts from the tree using an iron rod and accidentally came in contact with a 11 KV wire passing near the tree. He died on the spot.

The locals informed the police, who shifted the body to the government hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and investigation is on.