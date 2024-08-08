Fraudsters use Kamareddy Collector’s display image on WhatsApp for extortion

Kamareddy: Godupally police on Thursday booked a case against unidentified persons for creating a fake WhatsApp profile using the display picture of District Collector Ashish Sangwan while attempting to extort money from officials by sending messages from that profile.

According to the police, a fake WhatsApp account was created in the name of the District Collector and messages were sent to employees of the Collectorate demanding money. The employees were shocked to see a message from the Collector demanding money. They immediately brought the matter to the notice of the Collector.

On the direction of the Collector, Accounts Officer Syed Ahmed Masrad lodged a complaint at the local Godupally police station. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.