Hyderabad: Three people subjected to ‘third-degree torture’ by Madhuranagar police

Trio says that police thrashed them with rubber belts due to which they sustained severe injuries; Police officials deny claims

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 August 2024, 12:03 PM

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, three people were brutally subjected to third-degree torture allegedly by Madhuranagar police following a quarrel during Bonalu.

The trio — Shiva, Anil, and Nagendar — who work at the house of Congress leader Naveen Yadav, said that one person was sitting in a jeep in front of their house when the trio asked the driver to remove the vehicle, leading to an argument between them.

The man then lodged a complaint with the Madhuranagar police station, and a case was registered against Shiva, Anil, and Nagendar. The trio was allegedly taken to ACP Punjagutta office and subjected to third-degree torture by the police officials. After two days, they were produced before the court.

The trio alleged the police beat them with rubber belts, due to which they sustained severe injuries. When contacted, ACP Punjagutta S Mohan Kumar said the trio, along with some others, had created trouble and attacked a man at Yousufguda during Bonalu, and a case was booked against them. “The allegations levied on the police are false,” he said.