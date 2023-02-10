Hyderabad: 9th Symposium on Applied Aerodynamics, Design of Aerospace Vehicles held at DRDO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:41 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: The 9th Symposium on Applied Aerodynamics & Design of Aerospace Vehicles (SAROD-2023) is being held at Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), DRDO, Hyderabad till February 11.

The conference is organized biennially to share experiences of specialist involved in major aerospace vehicle design programme that are being pursued in India as well as abroad.

The symposium is organized under the aegis of the Trust for Advancement of Aerodynamics in India (TAAI).

The symposium was inaugurated by Director General, Missile & Strategic Systems, DRDO, Dr BHVS Narayana Murthy and will host speakers from across India, who will present their contributions related to all traditional as well as modern areas of Applied aerodynamics and the design of aerospace vehicles.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister said, ‘SAROD is continuing the tradition of igniting the minds of all participants with deliberations covering all aspects of concurrent and futuristic scientific endeavors’.