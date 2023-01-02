TIFR Hyderabad invites applications for Project Associate

The candidate who successfully completes the project will receive a certificate from TIFRH and DYSL-QT, Pune.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:45 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Hyderabad (TIFRH) is inviting applications for the position of Project Associate-II under a joint project between TIFRH and DRDO. The project associate will work in Rajalakshmi’s lab at TIFRH for the development of a magnetometer sensor package for atomic magnetometer with sensitivity in the Femto Tesla range.

For additional details, one can contact G Rajalakshmi via e-mail: raji@tifrh.res.in.

No of positions: 01

Duration: 1 year, and it is extendable up to 18 months based on the performance

Salary: Rs 35,000 per month and admissible HRA

Eligibility: MSc in Physics or Bachelor/Master’s degree in technology in relevant engineering or equivalent (with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA).

Interested candidates can apply by writing a short story in 500 words about their research interests. The write-up, along with the CV and list of names and e-mail addresses of 2 referees, must be forwarded to the above-mentioned mail id, with the subject as “Application for Project Associate- II” by January 31, 2023.

(Link to lab webpage: https://quansemar.wordpress.com)