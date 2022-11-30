| Hyderabad Aaft Online To Start One Year Diploma Course In Retail Management

Hyderabad: AAFT Online to start one-year diploma course in Retail Management

The course will cover several core aspects of the retail ecosystem, including the principles of management, business organisation, and retail marketing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

The course will cover several core aspects of the retail ecosystem, including the principles of management, business organisation, and retail marketing.

Hyderabad: AAFT Group’s start-up venture, AAFT Online, is launching a one-year diploma in Retail Management at the beginning of January, 2023. The course will cover several core aspects of the retail ecosystem, including the principles of management, business organisation, and retail marketing.

Aimed at training both freshers and working professionals to gain a greater theoretical and practical understanding of the retail industry, the platform will offer 100 per cent placement assistance to those registered.

For more details, visit the website https://aaftonline.com/.