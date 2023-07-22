Diploma in Textile Technology programme

Hyderabad: The Centre for Textile Functions (CTF) at Shirpur, Mukesh Patel School of Technology & Management, NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University, is offering admissions to three-year Diploma in Textile Technology programme with an intake of 120.

Upon successful completion of the programme, students have diverse career opportunities in sectors such as process engineering, R&D, production control, technical sales, quality control, corporate management, industrial engineering, product development, marketing and more, a press release said. Applicants should have a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate in their Class 10 and 12 exams. More details at https://engineering-shirpur.nmims.edu/.