Hyderabad: Action against SI for threatening sexual harassment victim to withdraw complaint 

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen M Raveendra on Tuesday initiated disciplinary action against Chandanagar Sub-inspector P Srinivasulu and attached him to the headquarters following allegations that he had threatened the father of a sexual harassment victim.
According to officials, Srinivasulu allegedly threatened a man, the father of a victim of sexual harassment, and asked him to withdraw a complaint.
When the issue came to light, the Commissioner ordered an enquiry into the incident and attached the SI to the headquarters as part of disciplinary action.