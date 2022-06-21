Hyderabad: Action against SI for threatening sexual harassment victim to withdraw complaint

Published Date - 01:24 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen M Raveendra on Tuesday initiated disciplinary action against Chandanagar Sub-inspector P Srinivasulu and attached him to the headquarters following allegations that he had threatened the father of a sexual harassment victim.

According to officials, Srinivasulu allegedly threatened a man, the father of a victim of sexual harassment, and asked him to withdraw a complaint.

When the issue came to light, the Commissioner ordered an enquiry into the incident and attached the SI to the headquarters as part of disciplinary action.