Hyderabad adapts to watching movies under the stars

Sunset Cinema Club at One Golf Brewery in Financial District is providing an open-air theatre experience for film lovers in Hyderabad.

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 04:33 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: It’s different. No confines of the theatre walls, no re-circulated air and no struggle to adjust in the cramped seats.

Yes, this experience of watching cinema indeed is different. Under the stars and on the manicured green lawns, lounge as you wish to and with the gentle breeze wafting around, catch the action on the big screen rolled out in the front.

Hyderabadis are now adapting to a comforting way of watching cinema under the stars snuggled up to their loved ones.

Launched in February this year with the screening of The Proposal around Valentine’s weekend, Sunset Cinema Club at One Golf Brewery in Financial District is providing an open-air theatre experience.

“The response in Hyderabad has been great and that is why we opened a second venue. As of now, we are screening Hindi and Hollywood movies in Hyderabad and soon hope to screen Telugu movies as well,” says the company’s marketing manager Shivangini Bathla.

One can relax on the comfy orange bean bags and watch a movie on a huge screen for anything between Rs. 400 to Rs. 500. Movies are screened only on weekend evenings.

Apart from Sunset Cinema Club, a few other cafes in the city have also started screening movies at their convenience. Felica Lounge, a pet-friendly café in Hitec City started screening movies every weekend recently.

“We opened doors very recently and wanted to give that comfortable movie-watching experience to entertain our customers. People can come with their pets and spend quality time here,” says a staffer of Felica.

The cover charge for entering the movie screening space is Rs. 300 which is entirely redeemable for snacks and drinks. One can also spend time playing with their in-house pets.

Another such place screening movies is the recently launched Corner Sundae in Ameerpet. Though they do not have a set schedule for their movie screenings yet, the owner informs that they will have regular shows soon.