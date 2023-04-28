Hyderabad: Tickle Truck brings frozen treats on wheels

Its delicious popsicles and dessert-based scoops are popular among people here

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 09:00 AM, Fri - 28 April 23

At present, Tickle Truck is catering to the people at DLF, but it soon plans to expand business to other parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has a new addition to its already delicious food scene, an ice cream truck. The Tickle Truck, which is painted in bright colours and adorned with pictures of mouth-watering ice cream cones, has been making its way into the city, spreading joy and delight to all those who visit.

The new Tickle Truck has hit the streets of Hyderabad at DLF and it’s causing quite a stir. The concept has been gaining popularity for its unique and delicious popsicles and dessert-based scoops.

While answering why they thought of opening an ice cream truck Akhil Ramini, one of the partners said, “We felt that a typical store doesn’t give any new vibe to our Hyderabad culture, particularly the location – DLF, people here want something quick, unique, tasty and economical. The truck idea can pass that cost benefit to our customers.”

The partners bought the truck in Hyderabad and customised it through an expert fabricator. “We used to spend about 7 hours a day with the fabricator discussing the detail of the body, paint job, and stickering. It took some heavy work from all sides to bring this beauty truck to Hyderabad roads,” Akhil added.

Their popsicles are made with fresh fruits and purees, giving them a refreshing and natural taste. They also offer dairy-free and vegan options, making them a hit with the health-conscious crowd, while for those who prefer a more indulgent treat, the dessert-based scoops are rich and creamy, packed with chunks of actual exotic desserts plus cookies, candy, and other sweet delights.

The truck offers a range of flavours from classic vanilla and butterscotch to more exotic options like brownie ice cream, gulab jamun, marshmallow, carrot halwa, choco lava, and others.

“Our commitment to experimenting with new flavours is something that sets our ice cream truck apart. We have also made a tangy and delightful flavour combining dragon fruit, kiwi, and pineapple. There is always something new and exciting to try at our truck,” Akhil added.

At present the truck is only at DLF, and they are soon planning to expand it to other popular places. Only time will tell if you can find the tickle truck in your streets as well.

Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat to cool you down on a hot day or just craving something delicious, this truck is a must-visit. See what all the fuss is about at this truck in DLF operating from 7 pm to 3 am.