Hyderabad Traffic Police book 332 FIRs under operation ROPE this year

The objective of ROPE is to remove obstructions caused by illegally parked vehicles and materials by shopkeepers or street vendors either on the main carriageways or footpaths

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: A total of 332 FIRs were booked by the Hyderabad Traffic Police against various persons as part of operation “ROPE” (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments) this year until now. Of this, 42 were booked in April alone.

Launched in September last year, the objective of ROPE is to remove obstructions caused by illegally parked vehicles and materials by shopkeepers or street vendors either on the main carriageways or footpaths and to facilitate safe pedestrian movement.

During the operation, all the officers of traffic police conducted a series of awareness campaigns on the traffic rules and later started enforcement against the violations of stop line rule, free left and encroachment of pavements. Since January this year, 1.80 lakh stop line violations and 37,093 free left violations were reported.

Hyderabad Traffic Additional Commissioner G.Sudheer Babu said, “Operation ROPE has brought a significant change in the personal commuting behavior of the citizens. The change may be witnessed at all intersections”.

The city traffic police recast attention on personal safety of motorists and conducted special drives against wrong driving, triple riding, etc., to avert road accidents. Special drives were also conducted against RTC buses, light motor vehicles and heavy vehicles. Around 2.30 lakh wrong side violations and 51,383 triple riding violations were recorded until April.

On the other hand, as part of the drive against the drunken driving, 13,429 persons including 2,687 in April alone were caught and the courts imposed a fine of Rs.35.9 lakh against them.

Those convicted in drunken drive and other traffic violations may face difficulties in securing government jobs, passport and visa clearance, officials said.

