Hyderabad: After clearing inter exams, this septuagenarian now wants to pursue degree course

At 74-years age, K Nag Shetty, now wants to pursue BA in History, Political Science and Economics

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:40 AM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: Age is just a number if one has passion for learning.

Here is a septuagenarian who is seeking admission into a degree course after coming out with flying colours in the Intermediate Public Examinations. At 74-years age, K Nag Shetty, now wants to pursue BA in History, Political Science and Economics.

Shetty, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Uppuguda, served in the Indian Army and took part in India-Pakistan 1971 war in Kargil sector. After serving for 21 and half years, he retired as a junior commissioner officer and another 21 years he worked as a security officer in the private firms.

Born in 1949, Shetty passed the SSLC (Class X) in Kannada medium but could not then pursue higher education given his family’s financial conditions. In his trials for a job, he attended the army recruitment rally and secured one.

Having nurtured his passion all these decades, he decided to pursue studies and got enrolled into Intermediate in Gokul Intermediate College in IS Sadan. He got special permission from the Board of Intermediate Education to appear for the examinations as a regular candidate.

And Shetty did ace the intermediate examinations scoring 76.04 per cent in the CEC group. “I have vast knowledge but I do not have enough education. So, I enrolled for intermediate. I prepared hard and took tuitions from my college teacher Bhagarvi madam and cleared the exams,” Shetty told ‘Telangana Today‘.

The age cut-off for the degree admissions through the DOST is 1966 but he is 1949 born. ” I have submitted a representation to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education officials, who responded positively and assured me that necessary changes will be made to date of birth for admissions in the DOST portal,” Shetty added.

