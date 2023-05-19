Rural students now study in top colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: Students from remote places in the State are receiving equal opportunities on par with their urban counterparts in getting admissions to top and reputed degree colleges in Hyderabad. Courtesy the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), the online and app-based platform.

The DOST has aided over 5,100 students mostly from rural areas in securing admissions in top colleges including Nizam College, Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet, Government City College, Hyderabad and Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam formerly known as Osmania University College for Women, Koti, during the academic year 2022-23.

Of the total admissions, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education data show that 1,520 students, mostly from rural background, joined colleges of the Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam followed by 1,415 students enrolling in the Government City College, 1,294 in Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet and 915 in Nizam College.

As a wide range of course combinations and colleges are offered on the DOST platform, rural students are no longer limiting themselves to the institutions available in their respective home towns but are exploring various options and securing admissions in preferred courses in Hyderabad.

From Nalgonda district, the DOST last year facilitated 114 and 147 students get enrolled in Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam and Government City College respectively. Similarly, students from remote places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mulugu, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts got admissions into the said institutions in Hyderabad during the academic year 2022-23.

Most students who got admissions were toppers in the intermediate. Degree admissions via DOST are granted based on the merit secured in the intermediate and rule of reservation.

One of the crucial aspects of the DOST is doing away with the geographical barriers, allowing students from remote villages to apply for degree admissions at the click of a button. Without having to travel long distances to obtain an application form from different colleges and submitting the same for admissions, the DOST enabled students to apply for all participating degree colleges with just an application form.