Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals adds preventive healthcare to Wellness Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:52 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: Commemorating World Health Day, AIG Hospitals added an entire segment of preventive healthcare under the AIG Wellness Centre which was inaugurated by Health Minister T.Harish Rao.

This centre is one of its kind in India and aims to redefine preventive healthcare by introducing precision and personalized medicine to its services, a press release said.

Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals said: “Our Wellness Centre is not just a place for general master health check-ups but with genomic technology, we can precisely know an individual’s risk factor for diseases, response to certain drugs, allergies, diet and nutritional requirements, among others.”

“With this vital information at our hand, we can decide specific tests, its frequency, customize diets, prescribe specific medicine and in general, customize treatment for each individual. This is what is called personalized, precision medicine, which can predict the occurrence of diseases in any healthy individual over the next 5 years,” he added.

