Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals opens Advanced Trauma and Emergency Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals on Saturday opened a dedicated centre to address the growing challenge of severe accidents involving multiple organs. The AIG Advanced Trauma and Emergency Centre will be operational 24 hours a day with skilled personnel and doctors trained to handle any emergency, including road accidents, multiple fractures, burns, neurological traumas and other complex polytrauma cases.

AIG Hospitals chairman Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy said the increasing number of fatal road accidents was a key challenge.

“When an accident happens, irrespective of whether it is small or big, there can be multiple organs involved. Therefore, it is extremely important to address accident cases immediately under a multidisciplinary medical team that can offer optimum treatment,” he said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra, inaugurating the facility, said Cyberabad got the maximum number of road accidents cases in the State and that there was a need to aggressively work on preventing accidents.

AIG also tied up with four city-based groups for imparting training to over 200 volunteers for live-saving first-aid approach in case of accidents and other emergencies.